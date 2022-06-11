‘My ex-husband refused to pay me the N300,000 I lent him

A housewife, Amina Sulaiman, has prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, to recover N300,000 she loaned her former husband, Abdullahi Abdam.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant stated that she loaned Abdullahi the money in 2018 and that all efforts made by her to get her money back failed.

“He borrowed the money from me before our divorce and promised to pay me back as soon as he could.

I want the court to order him to give me back my money as promised,” she said.

The defendant denied the amount Amina claimed he owed her, stating that he borrowed only N50,000 from her.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir asked the complainant to produce her witnesses and adjourned the case.





