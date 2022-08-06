‘My ex-husband is threatening to take our 7-month-old baby from me’

•She is lying —Husband

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
A nursing-mother, Shamsiyya Abdullahi, has dragged her ex-husband, Ismail Bello, before a Sharia Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State, over custody of their seven-month-old baby.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Shamsiyya, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that the defendant often took the baby to his parent to spend some time with them.

“Of recent, he has been threatening to take the baby from me permanently. His aunt took the baby and refused to return her.

“I had to go to her house by myself to get my baby. My baby was exhausted due to long hours without breast milk. She suffered from diarrhea for three days due to what she consumed during those hours,” she said.

She prayed the court to grant her custody of the child and compel the defendant to stop taking the baby to his house.

Responding, Ismail didn’t deny taking the child to his parent’s house every two months but denied threatening to take the child permanently.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, ordered that the baby should not be taken anywhere without the mother until it is weaned.

“The defendant and any of his relatives who want to see the baby should go to the complainant’s house.

“The complainant should not stop them from seeing the child,” he ruled.

