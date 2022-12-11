My ex husband doesn’t play any role in the upkeep of our son —Yvonne Jegede

Four years after her marriage to Olakunle Fawole crashed, actress Yvonne Jegede has finally opened up about the failed union that produced a son.

The actress was on Mercy Johnson’s cooking show where she said the father of her four-year-old son had not played any role in the upkeep of their son.

Jegede, who said she and her ex have both moved on, didn’t rule out a reconciliation, but was quick to say that” I’m glad I left because if I had stayed back for what people will say, I will not be happy today.”

When asked if they both still speak to each other, she said; “Olakunle and I don’t talk now; he doesn’t call or talk to his son. It is funny how we once had a solid friendship aside from the marriage, but I don’t know if it all went off the radar.”

The actress said, “The first time he publicly accepted the son was when he was five months old. That was when I gave him an ultimatum that I will remove his surname once the boy turns five. Thankfully, I had given him a compound name, Xavier Jegede Fawole, and I threatened that I will remove the Fawole and leave just the Jegede since I am solely raising him up.

“He doesn’t wish him a happy birthday on his birthdays. He doesn’t call him to ask about his well-being. He just doesn’t care that he has a son somewhere. Your gift is in my hands yet you don’t care. You see, one moment I dread the most is for my child to wake up one day and ask where is my father and it has started happening.

“One day when he asked, I had to send messages to his siblings to ask him, to come and check up on him but it yielded no result. It was so bad that my father had to represent my son at school for a father’s day event they recently had. It was embarrassing for me but I’m waiting to see when he will show up or if he wouldn’t till the boy turns 18.”