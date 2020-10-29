My ‘evergreen’ album is for a new Nigeria — Anii

Anita Egbe Igbinovia, popularly known Anii is an inspirational music artiste whose goal is to make timeless music. She spoke to ROTIMI IGE about her latest album ‘Evergreen’ and how she hopes to inspire positive change with her music.

How did you find the passion for music?

I’m originally from Benin city in Edo State. I write and sing inspirational songs of various genre, but mostly contemporary Afro Pop/R and B. I discovered my passion for music in nursery school when I learnt the poem ‘My mother’ by Ann Taylor. I was so touched by that song. From then, I just love to sing and listen to music. Music became my utopia.

How challenging has it been so far as a professional musician ?

Being in the music industry has been a bit of a challenge, because it requires more dedication than I had imagined. But I will say it has been more fulfilling than challenging.

Your first single, ‘God bless us all’ is a dedicated song to Nigeria. What prompted you to start with that particular song ?

Beginning with ‘God bless us all’ wasn’t strategic. The song began with two simple lines of prayerful thoughts conceived in my heart while thinking about Nigeria. It was the completion of this song that stirred up the passion for the entire album.

You’ve been seen as a major carrier of the ‘Naija hope’. What’s your special connection with Nigeria ?

Nigeria is my home and my root. Even though the grass may be greener abroad, I’d rather do the best I can to make my own land greener.

Your single ‘Tohio’ is also a song focused on Nigeria and her history. What does ‘Tohio mean’?

Tohio simply means ‘story’. The phrase ‘Tohio Tohio’ is an epic introduction to telling a story in the great Benin Kingdom. (Just the way we begin a story with ‘story, story, once upon a time’)

Was it hard to get Sir Victor Uwaifo on it ?

Getting Professor (Sir) Victor Uwaifo to feature in the song ‘Tohio’ wasn’t cumbersome due to family ties. But that is not all;on e would only agree to be a part of something meaningful and of high standard. He was very passionate about the song from the moment he heard it.

How was the experience of having him; a legend on your song ?

Working with a legend of that caliber is an experience I’ll treasure for a lifetime. It broadened my horizon in terms of music and entertainment in general.

Your debut album, ‘Evergreen’ was just released. Why the name ‘Evergreen’?

I chose the name ‘Evergreen’ because it means timeless, and that’s my hope for this country; that Nigeria will be a land with enduring freshness and one without expiration. Also, the album itself is something I see to be timeless because I believe it will outlive us and inspire generations to come.

What does this album ‘Evergreen’ mean to you ?

The ‘Evergreen’ album is dear to my heart because it was orchestrated with a vision. The aim was to speak to the hearts and souls of every Nigerian and even non-Nigerians, to stir up our zeal and to partake in building a better Nigeria.

I hope that the album will fill people’s hearts with peace, love and renewed hope for a better Nigeria. An important message here is that reforming the world begins with reforming one’s self, so we are all responsible and accountable for the growth of this nation.

Dropping the album at a critical time as this in Nigeria’s history, was it intentional ?

I can’t say it was intentional in regards to the current crises, because this project was conceived long before now. I had anticipated that 2020 would be a special year for Nigeria, probably because of the 60th anniversary. Instead, it turned out to be a hysterical and historical year for us, making the album even more essential.

How many tracks ?

The ‘Evergreen’ album comprises of 12 meaningful tracks of various genres.

What was the most challenging song to make off the album ?

The song ‘Gelato’, and it was quite challenging because I had to get into the character that suits the nature of the song. It’s not my typical soothing sound. I also had to work on my pronunciation of pidgin words in order to bring out an afrocentric vibe.

As a major ambassador of the Nigerian dream, are there plans beyond the ‘Evergreen’ album?

The project goes beyond the musical album. It has to do with capacity building, psychological and behavioral reformation, skills acquisition/development and much more. This is aimed at building future leaders, having it in mind that the future, is now. With regards to music, of course there’s a whole lot in store. I have so many songs yet to be released, I’m just taking it Wone step at a time. I intend to keep my fans happy and entertained.

