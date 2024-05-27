Governor Sheriff Oborewovori of Delta has revealed that his emergence as the governorship candidate of the People Democratic party for the 2023 general election was a product of divine choice.

According to him, his victories at the primaries and general election were greeted with an avalanche of litigations that threatened to subvert God’s will.

Testifying at the first-anniversary thanksgiving of his administration held at Living Faith Church, Ibusa Road, Asaba, Oborewovori said

“There are several reasons for the thanksgiving; starting from the PDP gubernatorial primaries of 2022, I could sense the finger of God in my victory.

“From the pool of eminently qualified aspirants and in what was the most contested governorship primaries in the history of Delta State, I emerged winner by a wide margin.

“The state and the nation were shocked when I disclosed that I contended with 38 different lawsuits from persons determined to stop me, but in all, God saw me through.”

“For, as the scriptures eloquently testify, the race is not for the swift, nor the battle for the strong, neither yet bread to the wise nor yet riches to men of understanding nor yet favour of men of skill but time and chance happened to them all.

“Looking back, I am reminded of Psalm 34:19 which said that many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord delivered him out of them all. This scripture describes the trials and temptations that I faced while the court cases lasted till January 19, 2024.”

The governor, who gave glory to God for the successes recorded by his administration in the last one year, said his government had surpassed expectations and confounded his critics by keeping faith with his pledge to advance Delta State in all aspects of social economic development.

In a sermon, the State Mission Overseer of Living Faith Church, Pastor Adekunle Shiyanbade, said the only way up was giving regular thanks to God.

According to him, King David in the Bible excelled because he was a pathfinder in thanksgiving, while King Nebuchadnezzar was dethroned by God because he ascribed his victory to himself.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for deciding to thank God as his administration clocked one year and urged him not to relent in maintaining cordial relationship with God.

The cleric outlined the seven wonders of thanksgiving to change of level, divine preservation, multiplication, divine intervention, access to divine secrets, change of condition, and favour.

The Governor and his wife, Tobore, were joined by guests, including his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, and his wife, Ezinne Catherine, the immediate past Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Deputy Governors, Chief Benjamin Elue and Deacon Kingsley Otuaro.

Others were Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, members of the National Assembly, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi, Hon Jonathan Ukodhiko, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi, Hon Benedict Etanabene and former Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, amongst others.

