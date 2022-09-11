My emergence as DG presidential campaign council will enhance APC’s winning in Plateau ― Governor Lalong

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has stated that his emergence as Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council is a great boost for the fortunes of the All Progressive Congress in Plateau State, saying it will enhance the chances of winning elections and drawing from the dividends of democracy in the next dispensation.

The governor stated this at the APC Zonal Party Office in Shendam, Plateau State as part of his ongoing consultations over his senatorial bid in 2023.

He thanked the party faithful for their support and cooperation during past elections, including the primaries where he, along with others, emerged as candidates for the party, and urged the party faithful to sustain their consultation from house-to-house and deepen the party’s achievements, which are spread not only in the Southern Zone but all across the State.

The Governor also appealed to the APC members and the citizens of the state to shun all forms of divisive tendencies using religion, ethnicity, and political interests, which are very inimical to development.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, who was part of the team also appreciated the party members for their support and sacrifices, which have made the party very strong across the state.

He admonished them to ignore the antics of the opposition, who have been doing everything possible to discredit the achievements of the APC in Plateau State, describing them as fruitless.

Wase said the APC under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong has brought development to Plateau State and also attracted federal projects, appointments and other dividends of democracy, unlike any previous government.

He regretted the attempts to stop the rebuilding of the Jos Main Market using religious sentiments, which he said was retrogressive.

Alhaji Abdullahi Yallum, Zonal Chairman of the APC in Plateau South District, thanked the Governor and Deputy Speaker for coming back to the grassroots and assured them that the party is working to deliver all its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

While at the palace of the Long Gamai of Gamai land, HRH Martin Shaldas III, the Governor, informed the first-class traditional ruler that they were in Shendam to consult with stakeholders from the Senatorial District on the preparations for the 2023 elections.





Lalong stated that, despite being the Senatorial Candidate for the Southern Zone in the upcoming elections, he and the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, among other candidates, would not be campaigning because INEC had not lifted the ban on political campaigns.

Lalong stated that he will continue to work for the state’s development as Governor, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The Long Gamai assured the team of his prayers and support while thanking them for all they have continued to do for the peace, progress, and development of the State, Southern Zone, and his domain.

He congratulated the Governor on his appointment as DG of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and thanked him for his swift action against a recent attack on his palace by hoodlums who wanted to instigate a crisis using religion and other antics.

