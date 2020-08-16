My dream is to take Afrobeats to the next level -Dabenja

Nigerian music sensation, Benjamin Uwah, popularly known as Dabenja, has said his greatest mission in the industry is to take Afrobeats genre music to the next level globally.

The Akwa-Ibom State-born act revealed that music is his way of life and passion.

According to him, “I am in the music industry for a purpose, as much as I will be entertaining my fans with good music, my mission is also to take Afrobeats to the next level. I want music lovers around the world to feel my music. I want to make my own contribution to the growth of Afro music in Nigeria and Africa through my music” he declares.

“Music is not just my first love, as a matter of fact, music is my way of life. Writing songs or even just listening to music transports me into another world, a world free of pain and troubles. Music keeps me sane. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone when I decided to go into music full time, I can’t imagine myself doing any other thing apart from music,” stated.

The artiste, who is also the Chief Executive Director, The Mustard Seed music (TMS) and graduate of Business Administration from the University of East London, noted that his desire to impact the society positively, spurred him to launch ‘Dabenja Foundation’, a charity organisation for the underprivileged.

Having broke into the music scene in 2011, Dabenja, who has worked with some A-list artistes has since gone to release other hits songs such as, “Select”, “Sugarbaby”, “Take Away” and his 2019 hit single “Yakata”, which he performed at the “Afrikan Shrine” during the annual Felabration Musical Concert in 2017 and his newly released work,, blessings entitled, “Blessings”.

