My directive on criminals with AK-47 still stands ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, in Lagos reiterated that his directive to security agencies to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, remains in place, even as he vowed that his administration would act firmly and decisively “against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our police force and other security personnel.”

This was just as the president disclosed that his administration was currently recruiting 10,000 new police officers to reinforce their personnel capacity across the country, adding that he had directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of police salaries and benefits.

President Buhari made this declaration at the handing over of security equipment to the Lagos State Police Command by the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his one-day official visit to the state.

Sanwo-Olu had during the event handed over to the State Police Command patrol vehicles and various security equipment, including; 150 Double Cabin Vehicles, 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles, 1000 Ballistic Vests, 1000 Ballistic Helmets, 1000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies, 100 Security Patrol Bikes, two (2) Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four (4) High Capacity Troop Carriers, two (2) Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles as well as Office/Command Furniture and other Ancillary Support Resources, in line with his administration’s THEMES Agenda.

Buhari, while issuing out the directives, warned that a nation that turned its police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is on the path of self-destruction, asserting that his primary responsibility as Commander-in-Chief, remained the security of the country and the safety of all citizens.

“A nation that turns its police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction.

“As Commander-in-Chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

“We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people” the president assured.

“We are currently recruiting 10,000 new Police officers to reinforce our personnel capacity across the country. In addition to this, I have directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of Police salaries and benefits,” he added.

Buhari said the citizens had expectations from men of the police force as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, even as he commended the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Usman Alkali Baba, and the entire force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

This was just as the president disclosed that he had ordered IG to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests, among others.

“First let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

“I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on police stations in some parts of the country,” he said.

The president commended Governor Sanwo-Olu on the newly acquired security equipment and assets, noting that the gesture would go a long way in boosting the morale of the police, and further enhance their capacity to fight crime and combat criminality.

“This is even more touching in the light of the unwarranted violence that ensued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests last October, which saw the security architecture in Lagos State being severely damaged,” he said.

Besides, he said it was commendable that Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, had shown a truly resilient spirit, in the face of the massive destruction it suffered last October during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the state, urging other state governments to emulate what he termed the bold, proactive and resourceful initiative by the state under Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“You did not allow yourselves to be deterred by the severe setback; instead you have bounced back and are now boldly rebuilding the confidence of residents and investors in the state.

“I acknowledge the initiative taken to kick-start the rebuilding process, through the establishment of the Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund, and through this very laudable effort by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. I enjoin other state governments to emulate your bold, proactive and resourceful initiative,” he said.

Buhari also used the occasion to reiterate that the Federal Government took very seriously its constitutional oath to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people, saying his administration was conscious of the fact that lasting security was a necessary foundation for the business, investment and true prosperity.

According to him, no Federal Government since 1999 has been as committed as his administration in reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Police and national policing architecture, recalling that in 2019, he signed into law the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the first in the history of the Force, to provide guaranteed funding to support police welfare, logistics and equipment.

The president said he followed this up in September 2020 by assenting to the Bill amending the Nigeria Police Act, which was originally enacted in 1943, adding that this new Act, among other things spelt out the modalities for the implementation of a National Community Policing Scheme in the country.

“In 2019, I signed into law the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the first in the history of the Force, to provide guaranteed funding to support Police welfare, logistics and equipment.

“In September 2020, I assented to the Bill amending the Nigeria Police Act, which was originally enacted in 1943.

“This new Act, a vast improvement over the old one, among other things spells out the modalities for the implementation of a National Community Policing Scheme in Nigeria.

“This new scheme will build confidence within our local communities and make them active stakeholders in the safety and security of their environs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his keynote address, also sent a strong warning that he will leave no stone unturned to fish out criminals in the state, assuring that his administration would continue to support the security architecture in the state to nip in the bud the nefarious activities of criminals.

Speaking on the gesture, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it was in line with his administration THEMES Agenda, opining that the initiative would boost the morale of security agencies across the state in improving the overall security of the state.

The governor thanked President Buhari for gracing the occasion, charging security personnel to handle the equipment with care and take ownership to be able to tackle security challenges facing the state.

The Inspector-General, Alkali Baba, in his remark, thanked the Lagos State governor for the kind gesture, saying that Sanwo-Olu was security conscious and a game charger, assuring that the police would reclaim all public spaces from hoodlums anywhere in Nigeria.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Kadir Hamzat, said the security equipment provided to enhance the capabilities of security agencies in the state in line with the THEMES Agenda of the state government and to complement the security architecture of the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

My directive on criminals with AK-47 still stands ― Buhari

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.My directive on criminals with AK-47 still stands ― Buhari.My directive on criminals with AK-47 still stands ― Buhari

My directive on criminals with AK-47 still stands ― Buhari