My 23-year old daughter complains of having pains when she sits in a lighted place. For this reason, she prefers to sit in the dark. Kindly advise me on what to do about this.

Amos (by SMS)

Photophobia refers to an increased sensitivity to light, which can result in pain or avoidance. People with photophobia feel that typical light exposure is too bright.Migraine headaches and dry eyes are common causes of photophobia.

Additional causes include an array of other disorders that affect the neurological system, eyes, and mental health. The treatment of photophobia focuses on alleviating the underlying disorder. However, wearing eyeglasses with a rose tint called FL-41 may also help. Preventive measures include allowing more natural light indoors while toning down the brightness of lighting in electronic devices.

Photophobia is a heightened sensitivity to light, which can manifest in eye pain or an aversion response to a brightly lit area. It is one of the symptoms that may occur in quite a few conditions that affect the neurological system, eyes, and psychiatric health.

Additionally, it can be a side effect of some medications. Florescent light, flickering light, and light in striped patterns are more likely to trigger an adverse reaction. The primary aim of treatment involves relieving the condition that is causing the photophobia.