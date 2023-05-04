Famous thespian actress, Ronke Oshodi has revealed how her daughter got poisoned by her bestie.

The female actress in a video posted on her Instagram account narrated how her daughter was allegedly poisoned by her daughter’s friend and roommate.

She disclosed that she got a call 3 weeks ago from her daughter’s school that she has been hospitalized after drinking bleach.

The actress further explained that upon her arrival she saw her in a distressed state. She also added that she suspect her daughter’s friends and roommates to have poisoned her with the intention to kill her.

“About 3 weeks ago, they called me around 3:45 am to say that my daughter Jummy drank hypo. I went to the school, and I met her crying; she wasn’t herself. It seems like her friends kept hypochlorite in her water to kill her. They poured it inside her bottle, which I gave her. I intentionally do not want to mention the name of the school because I don’t want to ruin it,” Oshodi said.

Watch full video:

