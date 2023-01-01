My dad was my hero, best friend — Isbae_u

Days after burying his father, popular skit maker, Isbea U, has paid tributes to the veteran actor, Kamal Adebayo, popularly known as Sir K, who died on Tuesday and was buried according to Islamic rites, describing him as his hero and best friend.

The skit maker took to his social media page to eulogise his father who was a popular figure in the movie industry in the 90s and early 2000 and featured in over 100 movies.

Isbae U, in his tribute, said he was yet to come to terms with the fact that he has become an orphan, saying that as much as he is scared of what the future holds for him, he submitted to the will of God and chose to thank Him for joyful and sad moments in his life.

“God you are the Most High, I know you have your reasons, and I trust You Ya Allah, so I will always say Alhamdullilahi. Dear Allah, I beg you with everyone and everything that makes you happy on earth, I plead with you to help forgive my dad’s sins and grant him paradise. Rest in peace Sir K, rest in peace my favorite warrior, rest in peace Shankar Babu “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”

