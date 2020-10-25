My dad is not Nigeria’s problem ― Buhari’s daughter

Following the discovery of undistributed COVID-19 palliatives in warehouses across the country by youths who have continued to loot the items, one of the daughters of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has absolved her father from the blame over Nigeria’s problem.

In a post on her Instagram stories on Sunday, she suggested that her father has done her part by distributing the items but others have apparently deprived the people of the benefit.

She said with the discovery, Nigerians now know that the president is not the problem.

“Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem,” she posted.

Tribune Online reports that Saturday, in particular, was a day of rage as hungry and angry Nigerians stormed government COVID-19 palliative warehouses in different cities to loot goods.

From Abuja FCT, Buruku, Jos Plateau State, Iwo Oyo State, Uyo Akwa Ibom State, Calabar Cross River, Osogbo Osun State to Benin City, Edo State, among others, the youth had a field day stripping stores of their contents despite attempts by security personnel to stop them.

Many were heard wondering aloud in viral videos of the looting why there are so much palliative goods stored away in warehouses in the midst of hunger and starvation.

Some said the items were purchased with taxpayers money, saying that the people have decided to take back what belongs to them.

Some youths were angry that some of the palliatives donated by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) found their ways to the private warehouses of politicians including that of the majority leader of the House of Assembly, SOB Agunbiade.

After his warehouse was raided by the rampaging youth, Agunbiade explained that he wanted to distribute them on the occasion of his birthday.

