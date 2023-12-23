An Ibadan-based legal luminary, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) has described his conferment as Asiwaju of Ido land, Oyo state as unprecedented.

The Traditional Council in Ido Local government on Saturday installed him as Asiwaju of Ido land at Ido Local Government Secretaria.

The ceremony had in attendance his, wife, Justice Rachel Akintola, former Oyo State Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola, Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, and Chairman of Ido Local Government, Sheriff Adeojo among others is in recognition of his contribution to the development of not only Ido LGA but the state as a whole.

Akintola noted that this is the first time all monarchs in Ido local government jointly endorsed someone to be conferred a chieftaincy title.

According to him “For the traditional rulers in Ido local government to have count me worthy for the Asiwaju of Ido title out of all sons and daughters of Ido land, it is unprecedented.”

“This is a signal that it is getting to a time I quit politics, with my new title, I need to be open to everybody, I’m not Asiwaju of PDP or APC, I’m for everybody.”

“I’m thinking seriously about it, and that was what informed my initial rejection of the chieftaincy title not only in Ido but many others towns across Oyo State.”

“Though challenges in Ido is enomous ranging from insecurity, infrastructural development and others, but i will continue impacting on people’s life’s in Ido local government, and improve on it.”

Some of the traditional rulers in attendance urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Akintola’s gesture and contribute their quota towards the progress and development of Ibadanland.

According to them, Akintola’s efforts towards shaping society can not be overemphasized considering his pedigree and antecedent.

