My company paid N450bn in taxes in 2024, Dangote tells Tinubu

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, recently informed President Bola Tinubu that his group of companies paid a whopping N450 billion in taxes to the Federal Government’s coffers in 2024, thereby making it the highest tax-paying company in Nigeria. With this significant tax payment, Dangote companies are contributing more in taxes than all the country’s banks combined.

Dangote also revealed that, despite paying N450 billion in taxes last year, the Group is committed to spending additional N900 billion on road infrastructure across Nigeria. The Deep-Sea Port Access Road, he said, is one of several roads built and being developed by the Dangote Group under the Federal Government’s tax credit scheme.

According to Dangote, the Deep Sea Port Access Road is “one of eight major road projects totalling 500 kilometres, including two in Borno State that will eventually link Nigeria to both Chad and Cameroon.”

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as a courageous leader whose administration has revived investor confidence in the private sector.

He also thanked the President for envisioning and implementing the Lekki Deep Sea Port project and assured him of the private sector’s support for expanding infrastructure nationwide.

Dangote then revealed that the road leading to the state-of-the-art Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals will be named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Dangote refinery complex is, in many ways, your brainchild,” Dangote told the President. “Mr President, let me just say one thing — the main road leading into our refinery is now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road.”

Following the announcement, President Tinubu rose to shake hands with Dangote in a moment that drew applause from the dignitaries in attendance.

READ ALSO: Economic patriotism: The Abdul Samad and Aliko Dangote example