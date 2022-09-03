‘My children and I ran away from home ‘cos my husband wanted to use us for ritual’

A woman, Lawu Semo has appeared before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, praying the court to end the relationship between her and her husband, Lawa Semo, on the grounds of irresponsibility, neglect, domestic violence and fetish practice.

The plaintiff stated that she and the defendant had been separated for eight years and that he has remarried.

According to her, she has been solely responsible for their children’s welfare from the moment they were conceived till date.

Lawu stated that Lawa always neglected and starved her and their children when they were all living together as a family.

She added that any complaint she made in this regard earned her severe beatings from her husband who cared less if she died or not.

The plaintiff further stated that she and their children ran for their dear lives when he attempted to use them for ritual.

Lawu thus entreated the court if her prayer of divorce was granted, to award her custody of their two children, but make her husband responsible for their upkeep.

The plaintiff stressed on their children’s feeding allowance and school fees as been of utmost priority.

She also appealed to the court to restrain the defendant from coming to harass, threaten or fight her at her place of abode or work place.

Lawa pleaded not liable to the charges brought against him.

He told the court that, “My lord, my desire is that the marriage between my husband and I be dissolved and that the court restrain him from coming to harass or fight me in my dwelling place or workplace.

“My husband is unreliable and irresponsible. I never enjoyed our marriage because he was never there.

Lawa neglected me and our children. He made us face hunger and lack.

“I was solely responsible for the running of the home and the upkeep of our children in particular. I took up this from the time our children were conceived and I am still doing this till date.





“The reward I received for helping him carry out his duties in the home was severe beatings.

“He would go wild, beat and almost maim me any time I complained about his inadequacies.

“My children and I ran for our dear lives when he attempted to use us for ritual.

“My lord, we have been living separately for eight years and he has taken a new wife who has bore him children.

“I, therefore, pray the court if my plea for divorce is granted to award me custody of our children, but make him responsible for their upkeep and give extra attention to their feeding and education,” she stated.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case for further hearing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE