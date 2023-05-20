Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has heard the testimony of a woman, Shola Famuyibo, who was dragged to court by her husband, William Famuyibo who alleged that his 32-year-old marriage to her had failed because both were not compatible.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant was not loving, uncaring and troublesome, adding that she regularly engaged in domestic violence.

He added that his wife was hostile to both his immediate and extended family members, and most especially his children from his first marriage which made them desert him.

William further explained that Shola at the end of the day threw him out of the house, and that he had no other choice than to move to his brother’s place.

Both William and his wife on their first appearance in court were advised to seek means of settling their differences and upholding a peaceful relationship.

But, on the plaintiff’s return to court, he explained that their relationship had broken down irretrievably. He insisted on divorcing his wife, Shola.

Shola in her evidence said, “My lord, I am not ready to divorce my husband, I still love him. I, therefore, pray this honourable court to reconcile us.

“It is true that my husband and I did fight, but we always made up at the end of the day.

“My lord, my husband’s younger brother’s wife, is the one fueling crisis between my husband and me.

“She used her cooking pot to cause a separation between my husband and me.

“She was always cooking and bringing food for my husband which I objected to.





“Her’s soup caused a friction in the relationship between my husband and me.

“Any time my husband ate her soup, he would hate to see me and beat the hell out of me.

“She destroyed our home and made my husband and me to drift apart.

“She usurped my position in the Famuyibo family as the elder wife and made me irrelevant.

“She went as far as taking my place and playing my role during our child’s engagement ceremony.

“My lord, it was this lady who introduced my husband to adultery.

“My husband has strings of girlfriends who stole his heart away from me.

“He was never sick throughout the time we were living together. He fell sick after living a loose life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintola adjourned the case for further hearing.