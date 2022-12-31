My brother in-law paid only a third of my niece’s dowry before divorcing her —Aunt

A 30-year-old man of Kabanana Township, Zambia, has been dragged to court to settle dowry for a woman he divorced.

According to Zambia Observer, 43-year-old Rhodah Chipeta of Lilanda Township who is aunt to the divorced woman whose details were withheld sued Wilson Phiri in the Matero Local Court for failure to honour payment of bride price for her niece.

Rhoda testified that Wilson was charged K15,000 for her niece’s hand in marriage which is locally known as Lobola but only paid K500 and never made effort to complete the balance throughout the couple’s five-year marriage.

She told the court that reminders for Wilson to settle the dowry often failed because the couple was always having marital disputes.

In defense, Wilson claimed his ex-wife’s family failed to collect the balance because they had lied to him when he was marrying her that she was educated when in fact she was not.

In passing judgment, the magistrate, Harriet Mulenga said dowry payment has nothing to do with a woman’s level of education.

Consequently, the defendant was ordered to pay a monthly K700 child support and compensate his former wife with K8,000.

Mulenga exercised leniency on Wilson and ordered that out of the K14,500 balance for dowry he instead pays K9,000 to Chipeta’s family in installments.

