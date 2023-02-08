The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday told the people of Yobe State that his plan to reopen the nation’s land borders will ensure that businesses flourish in the country.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at his presidential rally in Damaturu, the state capital, on Wednesday, he told the people that if elected, he would restore peace to the state following years of Boko Haram insurgency.

Atiku observed that the vast number of people at the rally contradicted claims that PDP was non-existent in Yobe State.

The former vice president added: “The People of Yobe, we are pleased to have met with you today, and we cannot believe that you are so many in thousands supporting PDP. We have always been told that there is no PDP in Yobe, but today we have seen that there is PDP in Yobe.

“Do you want peace to return to Yobe? We promise you if you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will ensure that our schools are reopened so our children can continue attending school.

“We also promised to empower our young men and women by giving them capital to set up their businesses so that they can also live a successful life. If you want that, vote for PDP.

“We promised to reopen the borders so businesses between us and our neighbours can flourish very well.”





Also addressing the crowd, PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deceived the people of Yobe with fake change agenda and brought insecurity.

He said the APC failed to fulfill its promises to the people and urged them to vote for PDP in the coming elections.

The party boss said: “Sometimes back, some people came here to lie to you that they will bring change. Have you not seen the difference? Do you like the kind of change you witnessed? They made you go hungry. They gave you insecurity and other things that you don’t like. Vote for Atiku Abubakar, He will recover Nigeria.

“They are fighting within themselves, pointing accusing fingers at each other, between those close to the Villa and other members of the other party. Naira swap, not all of them agree to that. Even those that agreed hoarded the Naira for vote-buying. That is why you are suffering. Don’t agree.

“Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they hide. I came here without a Naira in my pocket.

“Therefore, we have brought the one that will rescue this country. Since this APC government came, have they repaired the roads and schools? There is only unemployment and insecurity.”

Receiving decamped into the PDP, Ayu affirmed that “nothing will make us not to win election in Yobe State, except you did not go out to vote.”

In his remarks to the supporters, PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, assured that if PDP returns to power, it will restore Nigeria’s glory days.

He observed that the main opposition party had not been able to win the election in Yobe State in the past because its victory had been stolen.

Okowa appealed to the people to vote and be sure that they monitor the exercise until the ward collation center.

He said: “You have made a statement today that you are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria, the Nigeria that we dream about, not the Nigeria that we go to hungry, not the Nigeria where everyone is suffering, and there is no employment for our youths. That is not the Nigeria of our dream.

“Of all those contesting today, only one man understands Nigeria, which is Atiku Abubakar. He has the right experience, is well-educated, and is a father who cares for you and me. He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man. He cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man you can trust. Please cast your votes for him.

“I know that in Yobe state, we have not won the election here, but they have stolen our result. This time around, I urge you, when you cast your vote, to ensure you stay put with them because this time, it is one man, one vote.

“They will use the BVAS, so they cannot write results anymore. So, you must remain and escort the consequence to the ward collation center.

“I know, with what I have seen today, that we will win the elections on February 25, 2023, which is just two weeks and two days from today. Your vote will determine your future. Your vote will determine the fate of Nigeria. So, you cannot play with it.

“Make sure that come out to vote and we can secure a new future for our children, where our children will have gainful employment, and our children can be sure that there is a future for them.

“I know that our parents will be happy when Atiku becomes the president of this country because he knows what to do.

With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more. And I pray you, please, go out there to canvass for votes.

“PDP will bring back the glory days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise as a country.”