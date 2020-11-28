My baby’s eyes are discharging

My four- week old baby has been discharging from both eyes for the last one week. I applied breast milk into the eyes but rather than improve, the eye discharge has been getting worse. Please advise me on what to do.

Sheila (by SMS)

Your baby has an eye infection (Conjunctivitis) Unfortunately, breast milk is not the right treatment for the problem. As you have noticed, milk being a very good medium for bacteria growth will only worsen the problem. There are very good antibiotic eye drops which you can purchase across the counter at a good pharmacy nearest to you. Better still, you can see your doctor who will take a swab of the discharge and test it. The result will determine the kind of antibiotics that you will need.

