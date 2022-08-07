My appointment as DG APC presidential campaign not to ridicule Christians, North Central ― Gov Lalong

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has stated that his appointment as the Director-General, All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council is not about religion or an attempt to ridicule Christians and the North Central.

Lalong’s statement is comming on the heels of different calls on him to reject the appointment. One of those who made the call is a group within the APC christened “North Central APC Forum” which described it is an insult to the region.

Speaking on behalf of the forum in Jos, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said since last year they have been canvassing for the emergence of the next president from the zone, because it was time for the zone to produce the next president of the country come 2023.

He explained that their initial stance was not to compromise the 2023 presidency for any other position because apart from the military era, the region since this democratic dispensation hasn’t actually produced either the president or the vice president, but has largely contributed to the democratic growth in the nation.

“Our concern in the 2023 elections is that of North Central as either the President or Vice President, but we were denied because they consider us either not qualified or competent enough. But as soon as it comes to Director General of the presidential campaign we suddenly become the most qualified.

“Ironically, it is the same Governor Simon Bako Lalong whom we have been canvassing support for as either president and then later as a presidential running mate/vice president, but the party discarded our call, that is suddenly been appointed as the director general of the party’s presidential campaign organization. We spent lots of resources pushing for either the presidential slot or vice president at different times and it was all over the media since last year.

“We therefore consider Lalong’s appointment as insulting, degrading and making the region irrelevant in the political calculation of the country. We won’t accept this because this is quite unfair and sort of relegating our people to the background.

“That is why we are calling on Governor Lalong to reject this offer, and those celebrating his selection from the region should desist henceforth because this is a great slap on our face.

“We have been pushing for the good of the region in national political affairs all along, but those who have neither lend their voices, time and resources to our cause are busy celebrating the ‘relegation’ of our region in this 2023 elections at the national level. This is quite insensitive, unfortunate and regrettable,” he said.

But Governor Lalong, in a statement issued and signed by his Director Press Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, after a stakeholders meeting stated that his appointment as the campaign DG was not a minus but a plus to Plateau State especially within the ruling party.

He pointed out that those kicking against his appointment on account of religion never threw their weights behind the aspiration of the Christians during the primary or champion the choice of a North Central to be vice president.

He said: “Some people who are shouting on top of their voices never supported Christian aspirants during the primaries and also sidelined the North Central and prospective nominees for the vice president from the zone and Plateau State because of selfishness.”





Governor Lalong assured the people that he will do his best in the assignment given to him as a loyal part member but will always protect and safeguard the interest of the people of Plateau State wherever he finds himself.

On the controversies surrounding the planned rebuilding of Jos Main Market, Governor Lalong debunked the information being pedelled by politicians that the Government was handing over the heritage of the State to an Islamic Bank for 40 years, describing it as false and a calculated attempt to truncate the laudable initiative.

He explained that rebuilding the Jos Main Market is part of the fulfillment of his Campaign promise to restore the lost glory of Jos which relied so much on the iconic market that was the best in West Africa and attracted traders, tourists and visitors from within and outside the country until it was burnt down over 20 years ago.

According to him, the government made several efforts to rebuild the market by advertising and engaging many investors within and outside the country who insisted that they wanted a bank guarantee from the government, as well as an absolute control of the market for as long as it takes for them to recover their investment.

Lalong added that the government could not meet those conditions and continued looking for investors until Jaiz Bank came up with a proposal to fund the construction of the market 100% with their money with the state giving only the land as their equity.

“Thereafter, a sharing formula of the shops for the purpose of sale in the ratio of 60-40 will be used under which the bank will recover its funds and leave. The bank will have no business in running the market and will not own any shop.

However, those who buy the shops will be issued a 40-year lease by the government for them to utilise the shops and recoup their money after which the ownership reverts to the government. All the while, the market will be managed by the Jos Main Market Authority (JMMA) as it is the property of government,” he said.