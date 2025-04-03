My ancestors brought Okpebholo to restore Edo’s lost glory — Oba of Benin

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has declared that his ancestors brought Governor Monday Okpebholo to restore the lost glory of Edo State.

Oba Ewuare II made the remarks during a solidarity visit by Governor Okpebholo to his Palace on Thursday in Benin, after his victory at the Edo governorship election tribunal in Abuja.

The traditional ruler described the Governor as a true traditional son of the land and called on his ancestors to “bless him and members of his household for not allowing the machinations of evil doers to destroy the state.”

In a rare move, the monarch lifted Okpebholo up after kneeling in appreciation, and predicted that Governor Okpebholo’s administration would attract more development to the state.

Oba Ewuare who spoke in Edo Language, said, “It shall be well with you, your wife, and children. Your journey to Edo, our ancestors approved it.

“Our ancestors brought you to restore the lost glory of Edo State, which evil doers wanted.

“We have been praying and we will continue to pray for you, not to allow evil forces to destroy Edo.”

Responding, Okpebholo thanked the Oba for his affection and intercession for him and the state.

He described his election victory at the tribunal as ‘historic and sweetest judgement ever” in history. The three-member panel of justices were unanimous.

“This it the first time we have seen a judgement where all the judges agreed that Monday Okpebholo won the election,” the governor said.