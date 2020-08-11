My agenda as Oyo Commissioner for Environment ― Oyeleke

New Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo state, Mr Idowu Oyeleke, on Tuesday, hinted of his agenda as commissioner to include ridding the state’s waterways and roadsides of illegal structures, shops and kiosks.

This is as he added that he will give attention to tackling indiscriminate disposal of refuse on the waterways and road medians.

Oyeleke stated this at the Oyo state House of Assembly where he was confirmed as Commissioner.

A void had been left in the position of commissioner of the ministry following the death of Mr Kehinde Ayoola.

ALSO READ: Air Peace set to recall some sacked pilots

Speaking further on his agenda, Oyeleke said the state was also on its path to effective waste to wealth management with the state’s recent approval of the rehabilitation of dumpsites in the state.

He further assured that efforts will be geared towards boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He added that with collaboration with the recently inaugurated environmental task force, environmental offenders will be made to face the consequences of their actions.

Oyeleke was born in 1969 in Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo State and was the immediate past Chairman, Oyo Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties. Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work…

UPDATE: Why Boko Haram recruit more members ― North-East governors

Following the recent attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, six governors of the northeast states and heads of security agencies have met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, with the state chief executives disclosing that insurgents are able to recruit more followers because of lack of access to farmlands…

Deregistration of political parties: INEC approaches Supreme Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night gave an indication that it would approach the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appeal court which overruled it on the delisting of political parties. The electoral umpire had delisted 77 political parties after the 2019 general elections. It premised its action on the failure of the parties to win a single seat in the last elections…

ASUU set to present alternate salary payment platform to FG

After months of opposition to the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to make an initial presentation of its own platform known as University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal Government…