My administration’s commitment to education yielding positive results — Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that his administration’s commitment to improving the education sector has been yielding positive results.

The governor stated this while inaugurating the Governing Councils of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan.

Speaking at the event held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Governor Makinde said that Oyo State owned “one and a half” universities when he assumed office in 2019.

However, the state is now the sole owner of three universities, each doing well in its own right.

The governor said: “When we came in 2019, we had one and a half universities, because we had one full university owned by the state and LAUTECH, which was jointly owned by Oyo and Osun states.

“But today, we are about to inaugurate Governing Councils for two out of the three universities belonging to Oyo State.

“When we talked about sole ownership for LAUTECH, people thought it was a joke. They said the process had been tried before and was reversed.

“They even said it got to the point of pronouncing the university as solely owned by Oyo State, but it didn’t work. Still, we were not deterred.

“We followed due process and, eventually, the NUC pronounced LAUTECH as solely owned by Oyo State.

“There was also a kind of opacity around Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, but that has now been resolved. Today, the university has made significant progress.

“Again, we upgraded the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, to a University of Education.

“So, this shows that when we say education is one of the major pillars of our administration, we are truly putting in the work to improve the sector.

“From basic to tertiary education, we have made substantial progress in the past six years in Oyo State.

“I want to say thank you to all those who have supported me and encourage them not to relent.

“We still have two more years and one month to go.”

Governor Makinde added that the state government would continue to support the institutions in meeting their obligations to students, staff, and the people of the state.

According to him, the state will address the issue of subventions to the two institutions and fulfill its promise to build Primary Health Care Centres on the campuses of LAUTECH and Tech-U before the end of the year.

He added that the facilities would also be equipped with ambulances.

The governor added, “The inauguration is not just a ceremonial moment. The Governing Councils of both universities are responsible for overseeing their strategic development, including academic direction, among other duties. They have important roles to play in both universities.

“For Prof. Omole and members of his Council, you have served for four years. This is a reward for your hard work.

“And for Dr. Adeduntan and his team, I believe that a solid foundation has been laid, and you won’t be starting from scratch.

“I believe we have appointed people who have what it takes to work with other stakeholders in the universities so that our goal of ensuring that our state-owned universities are among the best in the country and on the continent is achieved.

“On our part as a state, we will continue to do all we can to support our universities, the stakeholders, and the students.”

The newly inaugurated Governing Council members for LAUTECH are: Professor Ayodeji Omole – Chairman; Professor R. O. R. Kalilu – Vice Chancellor; Professor A. T. J. Ogunkunle – Deputy Vice Chancellor, Strategy and Development; Professor Dauda Araromi – Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic and Innovation; Mr. Idowu Olukunle Adeosun; Mrs. Titilayomi Ahmadu; Mr. Jelili Bamidele Busari; Mr. Teslim Adediran; and Mrs. Yinka Balogun – Registrar.

The newly inaugurated Governing Council members for Abiola Ajimobi Technical University are: Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan – Chairman; Professor Adesola Ajayi – Vice Chancellor; Professor Iyiola Tella – Deputy Vice Chancellor; Hon. Seyi Joseph Adisa; Professor (Engr.) Samson Olakunle Ojoawo; Professor Mojeed Kolawole Akinsola; Dr. Aminat Adeyemi Ahmed; Mrs. B. T. Oyinloye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; Mrs. A. A. Fasina, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance; and Mrs. Olanrewaju V. Omolola – Acting Registrar/Secretary.

