My administration’ll offer opportunity for all Lagosians ― Boot Party gov candidate, Wale Oluwo

Governorship candidate of BOOT Party (BP) in Lagos State, Mr Wale Oluwo, said he will reset the state on a new trajectory of security and inclusive prosperity as well as birth a fairer Lagos that creates an opportunity for all Lagosians, not just for a few, if elected into office as next governor of the state, come 2023.

Oluwo made this pledge on Wednesday during the Inauguration of the BOOT Party Solutions Series, a weekly media event to proffer solutions to the challenges confronting Lagos State and Nigeria, particularly with regard to the 2023 elections.

The event, which took place at Anthony area of the state, had in attendance, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Mr Rotimi Balogun; the BP National Chairman, Mr Sunday Adenuga; Chairman, the Lagos chapter of Afenifere, Otunba Tunde Onakoya; DG, Wale Oluwo Campaign Organisation, Mr Lanre Anjolaiya, among others.

Besides, Oluwo, who is a former Commissioner for Energy in Lagos State, said he wanted to become the next governor of the state in order to return the wealth of Lagos back to the people of Lagos, the true owner, even as he added that he would involve youths in governance, to prepare them for fast leadership transition.

The party chieftain, while giving more reasons on why he is interested in gunning for the topmost seat in the state and what he hoped to accomplish in office, said he would, if voted in, come 2023, restore the sovereign power of the people, noting that the powers provided the governor by the 1999 Constitution had not been there anymore for a long time.

This was just as he also pledged to re-establish the status of Lagos as a reference point for free democratic practice, implement reforms in critical sectors for GDP growth, revenues and jobs, as well as intensify the industrialisation drive, leveraging on energy and infrastructure, reposition Lagos as an investment destination that was globally competitive, among others.

According to Oluwo, the government headed by him will be an effective-minded administration that will emphasize security, and energy, concerning electricity, petroleum products, and gas renewables, saying that on Transportation, he would ensure efficient movement of Goods, People and Services (GPS).

The BP governorship candidate, who expressed his commitment to health and education, agriculture, justice reform, human rights and public order, further said his administration would accelerate the passage and domestication of the Freedom of Information Bill in Lagos and throw support for Local Government autonomy when the opportunity arose.

“I am committed to serving Lagos has not withered. I am committed to living more abundantly. My commitment to life more abundant has been there for the past 50 years.

“I reconfirm my commitment to creating a better and smarter Lagos State, that is liveable, just because of our tomorrow,” he said.

Speaking on the Conversion of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited as part of the Boot Party Solutions Series, Oluwo condemned the recent development brought to the agency, saying that the agency cannot deliver on the target set for it, in terms of profit-making.

According to him, NNPC will only be able to pay dividends to “its shareholders (the Federal, States and Local Governments, including the host communities), only if it makes a profit at the end of its twelve (12) months operations.

“However, the remittance of the first dividend payments to shareholders, if profits are made, may take up to 17months, 12 months of commercial operations, plus about 4 months of required by external auditors to conduct the statutory audit, and another 1-month notice to shareholders for Annual General Meeting (AGM attendance,” he said.

National Chairman of the party, Adenuga, in his speech, while noting that the party was young having been registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2019, said BP was poised to work for a brighter future for Nigerians, even as he acknowledged the leadership qualities in the Oluwo, the governorship candidate of the party, which he said ought to be emulated.





Director-General of the Campaign, Lanre Anjolaiya, said the inauguration of the campaign was the beginning of the struggle to liberate the state from the political class that had held the state by jugglers for the past 23 years.

He said the party represented new ideas, new opportunities, new innovation, adding: “Our campaign will be unconventional and it will be unconventional and it will be issue-biased.”

