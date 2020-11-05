My administration will work to foster religious harmony, understanding among residents – Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that his administration will work with religious organisations in order to foster good understanding between the adherence of Islam and Christianity for the sustenance of peace and security in the state.

The governor also advocated for mutual understanding, respect and peaceful coexistence among the various communities resident in the state irrespective of their ethnoreligious differences for growth and development.

The governor made the statement on Wednesday when the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Most Reverend Hilary Nanman Danchalem paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Bauchi stressing the importance of peaceful coexistence.

The governor also said that his administration believes in justice and equity and therefore stressed the need for all hands to be on deck towards assisting him to succeed in the ongoing peacebuilding campaign.

Bala Mohammed said that ” I am highly delighted to receive you today, your visit is very auspicious to us and I acknowledge your respect for me and therefore I will not take it for granted.”

The governor added that “I am someone who believes in justice and equity, mutual respect and interrelationship among all regardless of our religious differences is key to our success and development.”

He then thanked members of the Bauchi Catholic Diocese for supporting his administration especially embracing peace in line with the efforts of his administration towards ensuring mutual understanding among the entire citizens of the state.

The governor also pledged the readiness of the state government to partner with the Diocese in an effort to provide qualitative education and healthcare services to the citizenry.

On the ongoing distribution of COVID-19 palliative, Bala Mohammed said that 19 out of the 20 local governments in the state have received their palliative in a judicious manner.

Speaking earlier, the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Reverend Hilary Nanman Danchalem commended Governor Bala Mohammed for various peace initiatives introduced and pledged to support his peacebuilding campaign in order to achieve the desired objectives.

The Bauchi Catholic Bishop also said that the Diocese is ready to collaborate with the state government for the advancement of health, education and social services in a bid to provide affordable services.

Hilary Dachelem said that “Your Excellency, on behalf of the members of Diocese Bauchi and Gombe I bring you their best wishes and we are delighted with your prompt reply to our request.”

“We are here to congratulate you on your victory in the last election and we commend you for your efforts towards addressing the major challenges facing our state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE