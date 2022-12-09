My administration will recruit one million Nigerians into armed forces if elected ― Kwakwanso

Determined to resolve the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Musa Kwakwanso, has vowed to recruit one million Nigerians into the armed forces to tackle security challenges if elected into office in 2023.

Kwakwanso said this in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, after meeting with the leadership and members of the party at the NNPP secretariat, that these Nigerians would be trained to wipe out insurgency and other forms of security problems threatening the nation’s existence.

The NNPP presidential candidate equally promised to focus on developing education at all levels, and also on youths and women empowerment.

Speaking on whether the party might merge with other strong opposition political parties, Kwakwanso, said such insinuation cannot come to reality.

He explained that his party is determined to wrestle power with other political parties in the February and March general elections, with an assurance of emerging victorious in all elective posts.

Kwankwaso said ” You see we believe that we are not above the three or four parties in this country but by 2023, next year by the grace of God NNPP will win the election at national and all other levels.

“So, these are people who are failed politicians who have nothing to tell Nigerians other than to spread the unnecessary rumour of a merger.

“Merger is already gone. We have our candidates. In all the parties, everybody is campaigning. So, disregard that nonsense.”

When asked if he would step down for any candidate, he responded “Don’t ask me that rubbish.”

The state chairman of the party, Oginni Olaposi said “only lunatics would vote for APC” next year, attributing his view to the level of untold hardships Nigerians are facing under APC.

“Our Presidential candidate is here today to affirm and correct any insinuation that NNPP is merging with another party.

“The clueless APC government has no solution to the Nigeria problems. The number of people that will vote for APC in 2023 will amount to the number of lunatics that we have in Nigeria. APC has no business in government,” Oginni said.

