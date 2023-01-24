My administration will focus on education, youths — Tinubu

“Please, stop all court actions. Come and see me. Let us discuss our party in our living room”

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu says his administration will focus on education and youths if he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

This was he called on the Abia APC factional candidate, Dr Sampson Uche Ogah to see him for dialogue and reconciliation.

Tinubu who was in Umuahia Tuesday for his presidential campaign rally, assist students, “none of you will stand eight years for a four-year course. We will make education our priority.”

He pleaded with Dr Ogah “Please, stop all court actions. Come and see me. Let us discuss our party in our living room.

“We will put the party together to salvage the nation.

“Why are you taking it to the third party? Please, come home and let us discuss this matter. My voice is louder than yours and I am the leader of this party”.