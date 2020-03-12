My administration will ensure equitable distribution of democracy dividends ― Inuwa Yahaya 

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that his administration will ensure equitable distribution of democracy dividends to all sections of the state.

The Governor restated this when he hosted a delegation of traditional rulers, community leaders and eminent sons and daughters from Balanga local government area of the state led by the Bala Waja, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma Mohammed.

The Governor who was elated by the visit, thanked the people of Balanga Local government area for identifying with his administration and its achievements in their communities, pledging to ensure the quick completion of the Tallasse/Degri road and all other projects in the area.

He further said that as a responsible government, his administration will ensure meeting its primary obligations of providing basic needs and infrastructure to the people.

Inuwa Yahaya also observed that peace and stability prevail only if communities are rid of poverty, describing good roads, stable power supply, modern farming system and local industrialization as the key ingredients required for a sound economy.

The Governor told the gathering that his administration is committed to working with development partners to ensure Balanga and other local government areas in the state get the basic amenities for the socio-economic well being of the people.

He then assured that his administration will do all it takes to ensure that the Balanga and Cham dams are revitalised for the overall benefit of the people of the area and the state at large.

To this end, the Governor disclosed that Gombe state has entered into a partnership with UNIDO and has committed to pay the sum of three million US dollars as counterpart fund to get the Balanga Dam into full utilisation in both Hydropower and irrigation farming.

Speaking further, the Governor said that, “The ongoing N5 billion road construction project in Balanga LGA which links communities in both southern and northern parts of the LG will among others improve movement if goods, people and services as well as boost commercial and social activities in the area”.

In the area of education, the Governor said basic education programmes will be properly implemented across Balanga community and the entire state, disclosing that all the 11 LGAs will have at least 2 boarding schools for male and female students.

” With the massive support and votes we got from Balanga in the last general election, the community deserves a lot, and we will surely do more than we are doing now”, the Governor said.

Furthermore, Governor Yahaya said with the dwindling oil price in the world market, there is need to look inward to ensure that other alternative measures are adopted for more revenue generation by the government so as to meet the needs of the electorate.

Speaking Earlier, the Bala Waja, Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma Mohammed said the leadership qualities of Governor Inuwa Yahaya is one that bears the hallmark of ‘a promise made and a promise kept’.

The royal father said that the people of Balanga Local Government area were in the Government House to salute the Governor for awarding the Tallasse/Degri road which will ultimately link Balanga North and south, thereby reducing the long-distance travel of the people of the southern axis to the local government headquarters.

The Monarch, flanked by other traditional rulers from the area, including the Polo Dadiya, Alhaji Abdulkadir Galadima, and Ndugura Cham, Mr. James Chachis, registered the appreciation of the Balanga community to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for considering one of their illustrious sons, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau as his deputy.

The monarch also thanked the Governor for the efforts towards upgrading of Balanga dam, flagging-off of Gombe Goes Green project in Balanga to fight desertification as well as inclusion of some sons and daughters of the area in his Government as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.