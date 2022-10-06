My administration respects principles of separation of powers ― Governor Inuwa

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reiterated that his APC-led administration will continue to accord due respect to the principles of separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The governor was speaking during the swearing-in of Justice Halima Sadiya Mohammed as the acting chief judge of Gombe State sequel to the attainment of the mandatory age of retirement of the substantive CJ, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak.

Inuwa Yahaya who was impressed by the exemplary leadership of the outgoing chief judge of the state, Justice Joseph Awak, paid special tribute to him for his laudable and selfless service to the government and people of Gombe State, and the entire nation.

He said that the jurist served the state with distinction throughout his long career in the judiciary saying, “During that period, Justice Awak has distinguished himself as a judicial officer of the finest caliber, who is committed to the pursuit of justice and the preservation of law and order.”

He further described his dedication to duty, hard work, legal scholarship, and professional competence as worthy of emulation said, “Even though he is retiring, the state shall frequently require his wise counsel.”

He also said that over the past three years, his administration has introduced far-reaching reforms across many areas of governance.

These reforms as explained by the governor, have earned the state, national and international commendations in areas of land administration, ease of doing business, civil service reforms, and human capital development.





The governor said that “For the judiciary to adequately play its role, we need to train and equip our judicial officers with the requisite knowledge, tools, and insights to meet the needs of a 21st-century judicial system, in line with international best practices.”

He emphasized that “We are working closely with the judiciary on all areas of reforms and interventions. Because I believe that the business of governance can only succeed in an environment where the executive, legislature, and judiciary live in unity, harmony, and cooperation.”

Inuwa Yahaya explained that with the oath-taking, the acting chief judge is now the head of the judiciary, which is the third arm of government, comprising the High Court, the Sharia Court of Appeal, and the Judicial Service Commission.

He intimated to the acting chief judge that she should do so without discrimination, fear, or favor while discharging her constitutional duties.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the secretary to the Gombe State government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi described the swearing as another milestone given the fact she is the second woman to be appointed as acting chief judge under the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The SSG said, “This development only goes to affirm and reaffirm why His excellency is the already award recipient of the “He for She” in Nigeria and a strong respecter of principles of separation of powers.”

The ceremony was attended by the deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, the outgoing CJ, Justice Joseph Awak, Grand Khadi, Hon. Abdullahi Maikano Usman, former CJs Justices Hakila Y. Heman, Muazu Pindiga, emirs and chiefs, top government functionaries, and members of the Nigeria Bar Association among others as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, director-general

( Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.