My administration is poised to health delivery architecture ― Imo Gov

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has restated his administration’s determination to put in place a dependable health delivery architecture that would help cater to the health needs of Imo indigenes and aspirations of medical professionals, including neurosurgeons.

Declaring open the 12th annual Nigerian Academy of Neurological Surgeons Scientific Conference at the Beland Hotel Owerti with the theme – Evolving Subspecialties of Neurosurgery in Nigeria, the Governor appreciated the Academy for the choice of Owerri for the conference, described it “as a well-informed decision to visit Imo State.”

He stated that the conference was holding at a time when “many still believe that there is no peace in Imo State.”

He said: “There is no doubt that our improved security situation and our famed hospitality and readiness to provide conducive ambiance for conferences must have informed your choice of Imo State as the venue for this conference.”

He noted that in the last couple of months, Imo State has hosted a number of high-profile conferences, including that of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Accountants, and Guild of Editors.

He said: “At the end of their stay, they came to the obvious conclusion, just like you would, at the end of your own conference, that Imo is very safe and nothing near what the detractors wanted to say to the world.

The Governor commended them for their sacrifice and patriotism in choosing to stay back in Nigeria even when they have better opportunities abroad for what some called greener pastures.

He thanked the neurosurgeons for their choice, “to remain here in their native land to help their country and her citizens who desperately need their specialized skills.

The Governor reeled out the numerous efforts his government had made in the area of health care delivery in Imo State, including but not limited to the provision of Mobil Clinics for the rural dwellers, construction and equipping of health centres in the 305 Electoral Wards in the State.

Others include the enhancement of activities in 19 General Hospitals in Imo, the procurement of modern medical equipment for the State-owned University Teaching Hospital at Orlu with the attendant facilitation of the requirements for the accreditation of the Medical College which resulted in the graduation of students after more than 11years, among other interventions in the medical sector of the State.

He, therefore, promised to do what is within the capacity of the State government to support the neurosurgeons and ensure that they are satisfied with their professional callings.

While welcoming the participants, the Chairman of the opening ceremony, Professor Maurice Iwu, told the audience that Imo is now emerging as centre of excellence in Health, noting that the efforts of the government under Governor Uzodimma during the ugly days of the outbreak of Coronavirus and the efforts made to contain the menace is worthy of commendation and emulation.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Success Prosper Ohayagha in his remarks stated that they are now conducting complicated neurosurgeries in Imo State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





My administration is poised to health delivery architecture ― Imo Gov