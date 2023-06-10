Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured students of the state origin that his administration will be students friendly.

The governor stated this while speaking in his remarks with representatives of the students union who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Aliyu re-emphasised that he is committed to improvement in the education sector which he said it’s one of the nine-point agenda.

He said, “It is true that the current government in the state is for you students.

“I want to use this medium to remind you that when I was seeking votes, I have nine-point agenda which includes education, health sector among others.

“Talking about your problem concerning school registration, scholarships among many others, our administration by the grace of God will do the needful very soon”

The governor use the medium to warn every student in the state not to engage in any act that can bring disrepute to the state, especially by joining any gang either in the school or elsewhere.

Aliyu however in response to the demand of the visiting students put a call to the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Professor Lawal Suleman Bilbis, for extension of registration periods for the students.

He promised to be in the University to have a one-on-one discussion with the school management authority on how best to address the school registration of the state students in the school.

