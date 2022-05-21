My 70-yr-old husband is dating my friend, patronises commercial sex workers —Wife

She beats me to a pulp, attempted to strangle me —Husband

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
A sexagenarian, John Anya, has prayed an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, to grant him divorce from his wife of 33 years, Egobeke.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Anya in his petition prayed for divorce on grounds that his wife beats him, adding that she was not resourceful.

“My wife is a nuisance. She displays her bad character any time she demands for feeding allowance and I don’t have money on me. She will pounce on me and beat me.

“I sometimes run away from home and stay in my church to save my life. She once attempted to strangle me to death.

“Look at her height and weight. Now, imagine her pinning me down and trying to snuff life out of me,” he told the court.

Anya accused his wife of running down the business he set up for her.


“My wife lacks managerial sense. She talks evil about me to our children and has turned them against me.

“I am fed up with the whole situation and thus pray the court to grant me divorce,” he said.

The respondent, Egobeke, a businesswoman told the court in tears that she doesn’t want a divorce and that all what her husband said were not true.

“Which virtuous woman has divorce attached to her portfolio? I do not want divorce.

“I was told before we got married that our marriage would be rough and I have been carrying my cross diligently.

“I have endured enough in this marriage sir. I do not know why my husband is telling all these lies against me,”she said.

The respondent told the court that her husband has done so many unimaginable things to her.

“He dragged me to court because of the three women he is presently dating. One of them is my very good friend.

“He doesn’t know that I am aware of his atrocities. He patronises commercial sex workers,” she said

She further told the court that the petitioner gives her only N1,000 as feeding allowance daily for a family of five.

“He says I beat him? Please can you see any scar on him? But look at my body you will see scars from his beatings.

The court president, Mr Koledoye Adeniyi, adjourned the case.

