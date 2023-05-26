Governor Sanwo-Olu made known his commitment while speaking at the occasion, saying that the commissioning of the various projects was part of the activities lined up for his second term inauguration.

The governor further assured that his administration would ensure good governance and would not disappoint the people as they supported him during the election.

He, however, urged the citizens to take possession of government assets and put them to good use.

Speaking at the commissioning of the road at Adeniji Adele, Sanwo-Olu said he was of a strong conviction that the projects would positively impact the lives of residents, adding that they would enhance safety and security, lead to the creation of new jobs and livelihood opportunities in Lagos Island in general.

“Also, it is expected that the regeneration projects will improve connectivity and reduce drastically the travel time of commuters. What is more, the well laid out and connected drainage system will significantly mitigate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values as well as stimulate businesses and economic development on the Island,” he stated.