My 17-yr-old wife ran away 5 days after we got married, 51-yr-old man tells court

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), recently ordered a 17-year-old housewife, Khadija Akarami, to return to her matrimonial home.

According to the News Agency of Ngeria (NAN), delivering judgment, the judge, Muhammad Adamu held that Khadija, in her testimony admitted to introducing her 51- year- old husband, Abubakar Aliyu, to her parents as her fiancé before they eventually got married.

Adamu, however, made his ruling based on the petition brought before him by Abubakar, adding that any party that is not satisfied can file fresh processes in court.

Earlier, Khadija’s father, Mohammed Musa told the court that his daughter stayed in her matrimonial home for three weeks before leaving.

“The day she ran away, Abubakar called me on phone to inform me and I confirmed that she travelled to her siblings in Kaduna.

“All efforts made by us to arrange a meeting with Abubakar to settle the issue failed. I was later served the court summons,” Mohammed said.

He added that his daughter was not forced into the marriage because she introduced Abubakar to him herself.

Abubakar, however said he wanted his wife back home but if she still refused, he would demand that her family pay back all he spent for their wedding.

He stated that he started courting Kadija in 2015, got married to her on June 15, 2020 and that she left home on June 20.

Kadija in response said Abubakar had sexual intercourse with her four times during her three weeks in matrimony, adding that he should also pay her back for it.

“I am no longer interested in the marriage,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…