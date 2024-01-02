Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, said the 12-point agenda earlier presented to the people which led to his emergence, would remain the guides on all policies and programmes of his administration in 2024 and beyond.

This was contained in a New Year message by the Governor to the people of the state and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Hamisu Mohammed Gumel. The governor expressed immense pride in the strength of the collective spirit demonstrated by the citizens despite the socio-economic challenges encountered during the past year

Governor Namadi reiterated his administration’s commitment to building on the foundation of progress laid in the past year.

According to him, “The 12-point agenda blueprint, focusing on key areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation, will continue to guide the present administration for the state’s development”.

The statement added that “the Governor expressed optimism and determination for the collective strength that has defined the state throughout the challenges of the past year.

“As the leader and servant of the people, there is immense pride in the strength of the collective spirit demonstrated by the citizens despite the socio-economic challenges encountered in the last year.”

He emphasised the importance of education as the bedrock of a prosperous society, committing to enhancing its quality in Jigawa State. “Furthermore, the administration will double its efforts to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services, recognizing that a healthy populace is crucial for community prosperity.

“In the agricultural sector, more innovative initiatives are set to be implemented to boost productivity, empower farmers, and ensure food security. Infrastructure development remains a cornerstone of the agenda, with accelerated efforts planned to improve road networks, rural electrification, and water resources to create an environment conducive to business growth.

“Job creation is a top priority, with the administration exploring partnerships with the private sector to stimulate economic activities and provide employment opportunities for the youth. The governor acknowledged the potential within the young population and expressed commitment to harnessing their talents for the state’s development”.

Governor Namadi praised the people of Jigawa State for their resilience and emphasized that it is this resilience that drives the state forward into the new year with a renewed sense of purpose.

