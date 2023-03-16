By Tola Adenubi, Lagos

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has cited the support of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) as a critical success factor to the long-drawn process of securing approval for increase in the salary of its workers, which had stagnated since 2008.

Commenting when he received a letter referenced MWUN/MD/NPA/RFC/23 and dated March 6, 2023 signed by the Secretary General of MWUN expressing appreciation to the management of the authority for the increment in the salary of its members, Managing Director/CEO NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, said “breaking the jinx of salary stagnation suffered for over a decade by the authority’s employees was made possible with the support of the MWUN, and we remain appreciative.”

He added that “this critical support from MWUN has buoyed us to intensify our relentless drive towards continuous improvement in the welfare of our esteemed workers in ways not limited to monthly salary alone.”

It will be recalled that the NPA Managing Director, in November 2022, was accompanied by the President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, to pay an advocacy visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to solicit the NLC’s solidarity towards increase in NPA workers’ salaries.

Speaking further, Bello Koko said, “We are further delighted by the fact that our own Comrade Adewale Adeyanju is now the Deputy President of the NLC. This gives us the necessary solidarity and backing to push for more benefits for our highly valued human resources.”

