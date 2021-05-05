MWUN tasks FG on Calabar port dredging, ports access roads

The leadership of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have sent greetings to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the occasion of this year, 2021 Labor Day celebration; and to further wish them a fruity Month of May.

This is even as the workers used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to dredge the Calabar port channel while also providing motorable access roads for the nation’s ports.

In a statement made available to our reporter recently and signed by MWUN President General, Adewale Adeyanju, the group extended felicitation and greetings to all workers in Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Control (NIMASA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Seaport Terminals Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), National Association of Stevedoring Companies (NASC), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA); together with the maritime industry employers and stakeholders.

He commended the workers and stakeholders for providing the enabling environment for maritime workers to work for the general development of the industry and the national economy, noting that the union will continue to engage with all its social partners in the industry to ensure its continuous growth.

“We especially salute our social partners, the NPA, NIMASA, SHIPPERS COUNCIL, STOAN, NASC, NIWA and our numerous employers and maritime stakeholders for holding and supporting our drive for a conducive work environment for our members; and for the further development of the maritime sector.

“We seize this opportunity to call on government to speedily expedite action on improving access to our ports through the access roads, the dredging of Calabar Port and the monitoring of the influx of the so called expatriates who have taken over jobs which Nigerians are eminently competent to undertake.

“More importantly we wish to use this opportunity to call on the government to enjoin IOCs to comply with extant stevedoring regulations which they flaunt with impunity and disregard to our national security architecture.

“As Nigerian workers mark today, MWUN wish them well and assures of its commitment to continue to engage with our social partners to move maritime sector, the gateway to our national economy forward,’ MWUN stated in its solidarity message to mark this years Workers Day.

