By Tola Adenubi | Lagos

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has jettisoned the Memorandum of Understanding it entered with Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) over allegations bothering on distrust, insincerity and dishonesty.

Recall that in August 2021, MWUN and BOAN entered into strategic collaboration even as they inaugurated a high-powered steering committee to harmonise the activities and operations of waterways transportation.

President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, who disclosed this in a chat recently, described the MoU with BOAN members as a marriage of inconvenience noting that the barge operators failed to stick to the rules of engagement.

Adeyanju reiterated that members of the Dockworkers Branch, MWUN, have also indicated interest to compete in barge activities at the port terminals adding that the barging units would work closely with the dockworkers for effective and optimal service delivery.

The maritime workers said, “BOAN is working against the success of the agreement we had with them. The former president of BOAN who was the captain steering the ship mid-way into the MoU pulled out. He was the one that actually conceived the idea of MoU between we and them. However, his resignation was the beginning of the problem between us and them.

“We were being deceived by the other party because aside from the bond of about N500 million, we felt they are not honest in this business. Even the committee from our end is confused.

“For example, the barge operators will tell terminal operators not to recognise the existing MoU between us and rather deal with them directly. I reported the matter to my CWC and NEC and they said we should pull out and that is where we are today,” the MWUN President General told newsmen.

Adeyanju also used the opportunity to appeal to BOAN to have a rethink in line with the business of barge operations adding that “We can only appeal to management of the association to review their existing constitution and look out for where they are making mistakes.

“On our own part, we have reviewed that relationship and found out that there is no need for it now. We have agreed that the Dockworkers Branch president and his executives takeover that operations of barging activities because we already have a unit for that purpose.”





