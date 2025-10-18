‘MVAA award more than an event, it’s a celebration of African creativity’

THE Music Video Africa Awards (MVAA) has been described as more than an entertainment ceremony, but also a unifying celebration of African talent, creativity, excellence, and beauty.

Held recently in Lagos, the event was a grand celebration of artistry and innovation, as celebrities from the Nollywood, music, fashion, and corporate sectors graced the occasion.

What made this year’s edition remarkable was its pan-African representation, as celebrities from Zambia, Tanzania, Guinea, Congo DRC, Senegal, and several other countries were in attendance.

The CEO and Founding Chairman of MVAA, Daniel Blessington, noted that his dream for the award has now evolved into a continental reality that honours excellence in visual artistry.

Blessington’s passion for recognising unsung heroes continues to shape a new narrative for African entertainment — one rooted in appreciation, collaboration, and pride.

Award-winning photographer and visual artist, Akinmade Akinleye, also known as The Optimist, shared his thoughts on the award, stating that he and Blessington share a profound belief that Africa’s creative potential is limitless when united.

Akinleye noted that collaboration with Blessington on the Music Video Africa Awards is not just about recognition, but it’s about reconnection.

“It’s about bridging the gap between African creatives across nations and the diaspora, strengthening the threads of collaboration, and restoring the continent’s cultural identity as a global giant,” Akinleye said.

Akinleye further stated that the MVAA has proven to be more than just an awards ceremony; it is a movement of empowerment, celebrating diversity in sound, image, and story.

“It fosters dialogue among artists, producers, directors, and photographers who continue to push the boundaries of African creativity,” he added.