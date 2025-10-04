Mutiat Olayinka Ladoja celebrates 70th in style

It was a day of glamour, grace, and heartfelt tributes as Mutiat Yinka Ladoja, former First Lady of Oyo State and one of the wives of the newly-crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, celebrated her 70th birthday in grand style.

The septuagenarian is a popular politician and the Maye Iyalode of Ibadanland.

The birthday ceremony, which took place at the prestigious Sunlight Royal Hall, Ibadan, drew an array of guests from politics, business, royalty, and social circles. It was truly a gathering of the “who is who,” as family, friends, and associates turned out in colourful attires to honour the celebrant.

Guests were treated to a day of music, fine dining, and glowing tributes. Speeches poured in celebrating Mutiat Ladoja as a woman of grace, resilience, and generosity whose warmth continues to endear her to many.

The celebrant, radiant in a resplendent attire befitting her natural beauty, was joined by her children, grandchildren, and friends, who all spoke fondly of her nurturing spirit and unwavering faith.

The event also featured musical performances, cutting of the birthday cake, and a lively dance floor that saw dignitaries and socialites alike celebrating with her.

From political heavyweights to captains of industries, Ibadan’s elite came together under one roof to toast to a woman whose life has been defined by service, elegance, and enduring love.