Mutfwang orders probe as 12 travellers lynched in Plateau

Following the mob action that resulted in the deaths of 12 travellers in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, ensure that justice is served, and implement proactive measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In a statement released by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the tragic mob action that took place in the Mangun District of Mangu Local Government Area on the evening of Friday, June 20, 2025, around 6 p.m.

The governor noted that preliminary reports indicated that the victims were travelling from Zaria in Kaduna State to Quan’pan Local Government Area in Plateau State for a wedding.

They lost their way and inadvertently entered a tense and volatile situation in Mangun, a community that has been facing ongoing terrorist attacks.

He said, tragically, the incident resulted in the loss of eight innocent lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu.

Governor Mutfwang, who visited the survivors in the hospital and the scene of the unfortunate incident, expressed profound grief and described the mob action as totally condemnable and avoidable.

He noted with sadness that the Mangun District and adjoining districts of Chakfem in Mangu LGA and Mushere in Bokkos LGA have, for over a month, suffered coordinated terrorist assaults resulting in daily casualties and mass displacements, plunging communities into mourning and distress. However, he emphasized that the prolonged attacks do not justify such a senseless act against innocent commuters.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, Governor Mutfwang said, “Today is a tragic day for us in Plateau State. I never imagined such a senseless act of violence could occur within our borders, especially considering the commendable efforts of our youths in this community and neighbouring districts who have consistently risen to support security agencies in defending against criminal incursions.

“It is deeply disheartening that the same youths who have shown courage and patriotism would turn around and take the law into their own hands. This is utterly unacceptable, and the government will not sweep it under the carpet. We are working to build a Plateau that is welcoming to all and hospitable to visitors. We have been educating our young people about the importance of allowing free passage on all roads across the state, and this incident has come to us as a rude shock.”

Governor Mutfwang further stated, “I want to reassure Nigerians that Plateau remains a safe place for all travelers. I have spoken with my colleague, the executive governor of Kaduna State, to brief him on this unfortunate incident. I have also reached out to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to express my heartfelt condolences over this tragic loss of lives. In the spirit of solidarity, we will be sending a high-level delegation to commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna State as well as the Zazzau Emirate.”

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the government and people of Kaduna State, stressing that such acts of violence have no place in a civilized society. While acknowledging the pain and frustration of communities under siege, he strongly warned against resorting to jungle justice or mob action regardless of provocation.

He directed the General Hospital in Mangu and all other medical facilities attending to the victims to provide optimal care, assuring that the Plateau State Government will bear the full cost of treatment. The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to standing with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Governor Mutfwang also charged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, ensure that justice is served, and implement proactive measures to prevent any recurrence. He reiterated that Plateau people are renowned for their hospitality, peaceful disposition, and acceptance of others and pledged to uphold those cherished values under his leadership.

In a gesture of solidarity, the governor has constituted a high-powered delegation to visit the Kaduna State Government and the families of the deceased in Zaria to convey the heartfelt condolences of the government and people of Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang also used the opportunity to condemn the ongoing wave of killings and destruction in rural communities across Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa Local Government Areas, which have led to widespread displacement and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

On behalf of the government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, the governor extended sincere sympathies to all those affected, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and sought divine comfort for the bereaved.

