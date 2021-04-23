MUTAN urges Muslims to tackle challenges of education in Lagos

THE Muslim Teachers Association of Nigeria (MUTAN) has charged the Muslim community in Lagos State to take action and reverse the decline in the education of Muslims in the state.

MUTAN is an association of Muslim teachers and non-teaching staff in public schools.

The chairman of MUTAN in the state, Alhaji Raheem Jimoh, gave this charge while delivering an address at a training organised for members of executive of the association in Lagos last weekend.

Jimoh lamented the fact that there is no single Muslim among the six tutor-generals in Lagos State despite availability of many qualified Muslims.

He also observed that many Muslim students are being converted to another religion due to lack of teachers of Islamic Religious Studies in schools.

He therefore implored Muslims in the state, particularly the Muslim Community of Lagos State, to rise up to the challenges confronting education in the state.

He also challenged the coordinators and other officials of MUTAN across the 20 zones in Lagos to make MUTAN alive to its responsibility of bettering the lot of Muslim students and teachers.

The facilitator of the training who doubles as the deputy missioner of MUTAN, Alhaji Abdul Wahab Babatunde Wahab, identified knowledge, wisdom, piety, consultation, sense of justice, trustworthiness, sacrifice, compassion and patience as the nine qualities the participants need to function well.

He said a community without justice would always be in crisis.

In his own contribution, the pioneer chairman of MUTAN, Alhaji Tiamiyu Bakare, implored members of the association to be conscious of their conduct, saying others might get away with dishonesty whereas Muslim teachers are expected to set the standard in rectitude.

The MUTAN missioner, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladoyin, in his admonition on al-amanah (trust), charged MUTAN members to brace up for challenge of leadership.

He challenged the participants to strive to surpass the success recorded by the founding fathers of the association.

