MUTAN charges Muslims to prioritise Islamic knowledge, science

THE Lagos State president of the Muslim Teachers Association of Nigeria (MUTAN), Alhaji Abd Fatai Abiola Oladejo, has implored Muslims to place emphasis on the study of Islamic knowledge and sciences in order to balance their spiritual and physical lives.

Oladejo’s plea was contained in a welcome address he delivered at the grand finale of MUTAN’s primary school science and Islamic studies competition held at the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) Hall, Maryland.

He disclosed that the study of science is crucial to national development, while the study of Islam is essential for the moral and spiritual development of the individual.

Addressing representatives of the six primary schools that qualified for the final of the competition, Oladejo said, “I want you to realise that our aims are to ignite a passion for excellence among you and to promote science and technology education, which are crucial for our nation’s development.

“Please continue to pursue knowledge, be it scientific, technological, ICT or other lawful knowledge. We want to see more doctors, nurses, engineers and computer experts among you in the nearest future. Our prayer is that Allah will preserve and sustain you for Islam by His grace.”

Ikosi Primary School, represented by Sumayyah Oshoare and Ibrahim Haruna, emerged first with 64,096 points.

The second position went to Irepodun Primary School, Alapere, Kosofe, whose representatives, Adamo Muhammad and Muaadh Muhammad, scored 58,138 points.

The third position was secured by Lambo Lasuwon Community Primary School, Okegbegun, Ikorodu, represented by a sole participant, Fatima Saheed, whose partner was absent due to health reasons.

The competition featured 109 rounds of questions spread across Islamic Studies, English Language, Mathematics and Basic Science.

The other finalists were Irepodun Nursery and Primary School 1, Apapa, represented by Muhammad Gawatta and Amid Bello, in fourth position; Community Nursery and Primary School, Shangisha, Magodo, Kosofe, represented by Sheriff Odugbesi and Omotunde Adebayo, in fifth position; and Ansar-ud-Deen Nursery and Primary School 1, Araromi Ale, Badagry, represented by Ibrahim Abubakar and Sulaiman Olaleye, in sixth position.

The first, second and third positions attracted cash prizes of N100,000, N70,000 and N50,000, respectively, as well as plaques and bags.

The fourth to sixth positions also attracted consolation prizes.

