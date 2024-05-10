THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) will hold its maiden public health lecture on Sunday, 19 May, 2024, at Professor Musa Abdul Civic Centre, University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

A statement signed by the Chairman, MUSWEN Health Committee, Dr A.G.O. Labinjo, said the lecture, the first in the series, is expected to be an annual event for the sensitisation of the public on common health problems and used as an avenue for the advocacy and publicity of MUSWEN programmes.

The event with the theme, ‘Insecurity and its Psychosocial Effects on the Citizens: Islam and Health Perspectives’, will hold under the chairmanship of MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo.

The statement said the guest speaker, Professor Abdulrazaq Abdulmajeed Alaro, would speak on the Islamic perspective while a consultant psychiatrist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Dr Jibril Abdulmalik, would speak on the medical perspective.

Dignitaries from the Muslim communities of the six states of the South West are expected at the event, where there will be free medical checkup for members of the public, starting from 8am at the same venue.

