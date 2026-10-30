MUSWEN reaffirms commitment to Muslim welfare, strengthens ties with governments

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has reiterated its commitment to sustaining cordial relationships with the Federal Government and governments of the six South-West states to advance the interests and welfare of Muslims in the region.

Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Professor Wole Abass, stated this on October 24, during a visit to the Assembly of Muslim Organisations in Iwoland, also known as Isokan Musulumi, led by its chairman, Sheikh Abdurosheed Idris-Fazazi.

Abass explained that MUSWEN serves as the umbrella body for Islamic organisations across the South-West, with a mandate to promote unity among Muslims, resolve disagreements within the Ummah and advocate the protection of Muslims’ rights and interests.

He added that the organisation remains committed to engaging governments at all levels to ensure that Muslims enjoy their rights and entitlements as citizens, while promoting peaceful coexistence and constructive relationships with public institutions.

According to him, the visit was part of preparation for the forthcoming 11th Annual General Assembly of MUSWEN, scheduled to hold at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said the visit was also intended to formally inform the Assembly of Muslim Organisations in Iwoland, as a key stakeholder, about the forthcoming gathering and encourage its participation.

The MUSWEN Executive Secretary further disclosed that the 12th edition of the organisation’s Annual General Assembly would be hosted by Ogun State next year.

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In his response, Chairman of the Assembly of Muslim Organisations in Iwoland, Sheikh Abdurosheed Idris-Fazazi, commended MUSWEN for providing exemplary leadership and promoting unity among Muslims in the South-West.

He urged the organisation to sustain its efforts towards strengthening bonds among Muslim groups, stressing that unity remained essential to the collective progress and development of the Ummah.

Idris-Fazazi also called on Muslims to acquire knowledge and skills in technology and engineering to remain competitive and relevant in the 21st century.

He emphasised the importance of education and technological advancement in equipping Muslims to contribute meaningfully to society and meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Earlier, Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 11th MUSWEN General Assembly, Alhaji Abdurahman Abdulganiy, described the unity among Muslims in Iwo as a source of pride to Islam and a reflection of the ideals MUSWEN seeks to promote.

He commended them for their commitment to togetherness, noting that such cooperation was consistent with the organisation’s vision of fostering harmony and solidarity among Muslims.

The occasion was attended by the Aare Musulumi of Osun State, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi; members of the League of Imams and Alfas in Iwoland; and representatives of the Osun State Muslim Community in MUSWEN, among other Muslim leaders.