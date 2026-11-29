The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has expressed sorrow over the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, describing her passing as a loss to the Muslim community in the South West and the nation.

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, and Executive Secretary, Professor Wole Abbas, MUSWEN said the late senator, who represented Lagos West Senatorial District and previously served as Deputy Governor of Lagos State, would be greatly missed by the Muslim community in the South West.

The organisation noted that Adebule, an educationist with a strong background in Islamic Studies, was a public servant whose contributions to education, women’s empowerment and the promotion of Muslim rights left a mark.

She was particularly remembered for her advocacy on issues affecting Muslim women and girls, including support for the right to wear the hijab in schools.

“Senator Idiat Adebule was a distinguished daughter of the Ummah whose life of service, integrity and commitment to the welfare of the people exemplified the values we hold dear,” the statement said. “Her sudden departure is a painful loss not only to her family, constituents and colleagues in the National Assembly, but also to the entire Muslim community of South West Nigeria. She will be greatly missed.”

MUSWEN extended its condolences to the family of the late senator, the people of Lagos West, the Lagos State Government and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

The organisation prayed that Almighty Allah grant her Al-Jannatul Firdaus and give her loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Senator Adebule died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the age of 56, barely a day after celebrating her birthday. Her Janazah and burial were scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Ebony Burial Ground, Ikoyi, Lagos.