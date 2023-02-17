By Saheed Salawu

THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has mourned the loss of lives in the earthquakes that occurred last week in Turkey and Syria.

The disaster reportedly left about 20,000 people dead and 50,000 injured and caused severe damage to infrastructure in the two countries.

MUSWEN, under the leadership of its president, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, who doubles as the Deputy President-General (South) of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), commiserated with the families affected by the events.

Oladejo, in a statement signed by the organisation’s Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Yahya, said: “Since the occurrence of this saddening disaster, we have continually sent our fervent prayers to Allah (SWT) for the repose of the souls of the departed ones while praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

“It is also our prayer that Almighty Allah grants the family of the deceased the equanimity to bear the irreparable loss.

“This tragedy is a reminder of our vulnerability and of how fragile life can be. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this earthquakes, and we urge the world to come together to provide the necessary support for the affected populations.

“While MUSWEN mourns the loss of lives and property, we identify with the call by the NSCIA under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and call on well-meaning people of Nigeria and governments around the world to assist in the provision of relief items for the affected nations.

“We urge the international community to come together in solidarity and provide the necessary support for the affected populations in order to help them rebuild their lives.”

“We hope that with the support of the international community, the people of Turkey and Syria will be able to recover from this tragedy and rebuild their lives.

“MUSWEN is ready to coordinate efforts of providing relief of all kinds as called by the NSCIA in South West Nigeria.”