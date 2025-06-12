MUSWEN mourns Chief Lamidi Ajadi

THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has joined in mourning the passage of Chief Lamidi Ajadi, a Muslim leader in Ibadan and the Baba Adinni of Oyo State.

Alhaji Lamidi Ajadi died on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

MUSWEN, in a condolence message signed by its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and the Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih ‘Tayo Yahya, described the deceased as a beacon of integrity, a devoted Muslim and a passionate advocate for peace and harmony. It also prayed for the repose of his soul.

The organisation described Chief Ajadi’s passing as “a great loss not only to his family and the Muslim community but to the entire society, which benefited immensely from his wisdom, leadership, generosity and unwavering commitment to unity and progress.”

MUSWEN said, “Chief Ajadi was a beacon of integrity, a devoted Muslim, and a passionate advocate for peace and harmony. His exemplary life, marked by selfless service, generosity and dedication to the advancement of Islamic values, will continue to inspire generations.

“His contributions to the growth of the Muslim community in Ibadan, Oyo State, the South West Nigeria and beyond remain indelible and his legacy will forever be cherished.

“MUSWEN extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Ajadi; the Chairman, Ibadan Muslim Community, Chief Bayo Oyero; the Muslim Community of Oyo State and all others touched by his remarkable life.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus and gives his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

