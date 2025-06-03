MUSWEN lauds Tinubu’s achievements in two years

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has made an appraisal of President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office, scoring him high on achievements.

The umbrella Islamic body in Yorubaland, however, said South West Muslims are marginalised in federal appointments under the current administration.

The group made its positions known in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by the President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih ‘Tayo Yahya.

MUSWEN said, “The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his successful completion of two years in office as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Over the past two years, the administration has made notable strides in various sectors, including economic reforms, infrastructural development, and efforts to address national security challenges.

“We acknowledge the president’s commitment to steering Nigeria toward sustainable growth and development despite the complex challenges inherited.

“It gladdens our hearts to notice that the president’s reform effort has started bearing root despite strident opposition criticism. We therefore urge him to hold steady and continue to lead Nigeria on the path of growth.”

It added, “However, MUSWEN wishes to draw the attention of His Excellency to a pressing concern regarding the marginalisation of South West Muslims in federal appointments.

“The South West region, a critical hub of intellectual, economic, and cultural significance, is home to a vibrant Muslim community that has consistently contributed to the nation’s progress.

“Regrettably, the representation of South West Muslims in key federal positions does not reflect the region’s demographic and intellectual weight, nor does it align with the principles of fairness, equity, and inclusivity enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates balanced representation across regions and groups.

“We note the recent revelation by the presidency that almost 70 per cent of its appointments have been from among our Christian brethren. The unsaid fact contained in this is that Muslims in Southern Nigeria have been practically shut out of consideration for appointments, big or small.

“While we note recent efforts by the administration to address regional imbalances in federal appointments, as acknowledged by some stakeholders, MUSWEN urges President Tinubu to take deliberate steps to ensure equitable representation of South West Muslims in political appointments to federal agencies, ministries, and parastatals.

“Inclusive governance is pivotal to fostering unity, trust, and a sense of belonging among all Nigerians, irrespective of region or religion.

“MUSWEN remains committed to supporting the Tinubu administration’s vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“We call on the president to engage with stakeholders from the South West Muslim community to address this concern and ensure that federal appointments reflect Nigeria’s diversity.

“We believe that President Tinubu, as a leader known for his responsiveness to constructive criticism, will take decisive action to correct this imbalance.

“We also encourage the administration to sustain its efforts in tackling insecurity, reducing corruption, and promoting economic stability, as these are critical to the well-being of all Nigerians.

“MUSWEN pledges to continue its role as a partner in nation-building, offering prayers and support for the success of the administration. May Allah (SWT) guide President Tinubu and grant him the wisdom to lead Nigeria to greater heights.”

