MUSWEN gets new leaders

AN Ibadan-born development economist and former head of research and information technology department at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, has been appointed as the new president of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN).

Also appointed as Deputy President 1 of the organisation is a chartered accountant, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti.

These were contained in a communique signed by the Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Professor Muslih Yahya, after the Extraordinary General Assembly of the organisation held last weekend at the Islamic Centre, University of Ibadan Mosque Complex.

The new president of MUSWEN, Alhaji Oladejo, who was also ratified as the Deputy President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), sought the cooperation of all stakeholders.

He promised that MUSWEN would embark on programmes that would enhance the development of the ummah in the South West while youths and women would be mobilised to participate fully in the organisation’s activities.

The General Assembly called on the new leadership of MUSWEN to work vigorously to unite all stakeholders in the organisation with a view to consolidating on the unity and gains of the recent years.

It identified literacy and skills acquisition as veritable instruments in liberating the poor and the underprivileged from poverty, urging Muslim organisations to take these as their responsibilities.

The General Assembly, which was attended by leaders of various Muslim organisations across the six states in the South West, was chaired by the chairman of the Board of Trustees of MUSWEN, Prince Bola Abdul Jabbar Ajibola. He was represented by a member of the board and chairman of the Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS), Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni.

Commenting on the state of polity in Nigeria, MUSWEN contended that despite the activities of some individuals to undermine the unity of the Muslim ummah in Yorubaland and the nation at large along political, ethnic or any sub-sectional lines, the unity of the ummah was sacrosanct and not negotiable.

On the recent protests in the country which claimed lives and property, the organisation urged all Nigerians to remain peaceful as the Federal Government and other levels of government address their agitations and demands.

MUSWEN expressed disappointment over the demolition of a mosque in the Lagos Mainland which is under investigation.

It also lamented the rate of attacks on Muslims and mosques in the South East and South South of the country and called on relevant authorities to arrest the injustice being meted out to Muslims in those regions.

MUSWEN commended the president of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for his efforts at uniting Muslims in the country.

It appreciated all the Muslim leaders and elders for standing by the ummah despite the leadership vacuum created by the death of its former president, Dr Sakariyah Babalola.

The Assembly appreciated the efforts of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, the late Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi, for his landmark gesture of securing land for MUSWEN’s International Resource Centre and prayed Allah to grant him paradise.

